Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan starts importing mutton from Somalia

    Business
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 16:41
    Azerbaijan starts importing mutton from Somalia

    Azerbaijan imported 310.33 tons of mutton worth $1.97 million in January–October this year, up 2.4 times in value and 55% in volume compared with the same period of 2024.

    According to calculations by Report based on data from the State Statistics Committee, imports from Mongolia totaled 244.7 tons, an increase of 23%, valued at $979,600, also up 23%. Imports from Russia amounted to 19 tons, rising nearly 1,900-fold, worth $19,900.

    This year marked the first mutton deliveries from Somalia in the past 14 years, totaling 46.5 tons valued at $960,000.

    Of the 453 tons of mutton imported into Azerbaijan in 2024, 99.3% came from Mongolia.

    State Statistics Committee Somalia Mongolia Russia New Zealand mutton import
    Azərbaycan daha bir ölkədən qoyun əti tədarük etməyə başlayıb
    Азербайджан начал импортировать баранину из Сомали

    Latest News

    17:08

    Azerbaijan resumes chicken imports from China

    Business
    16:45

    55 employees of Global Media Group receive medals marking 150th anniversary of national press

    Media
    16:41

    Azerbaijan starts importing mutton from Somalia

    Business
    16:33

    EDB proposes 8 investment areas for Eurasian region

    Finance
    16:13

    Volume of non-sovereign financing of Eurasian microfinance organizations tops $21B since 2022

    Finance
    16:10

    EDB forecasts slower global economic growth in 2026

    Finance
    15:54

    Azerbaijan, Qatar have strong potential to expand cooperation, minister says

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for developing cooperation

    Foreign policy
    15:37
    Photo

    Qatar seeks to deepen political, economic ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed