Azerbaijan starts importing mutton from Somalia

Azerbaijan imported 310.33 tons of mutton worth $1.97 million in January–October this year, up 2.4 times in value and 55% in volume compared with the same period of 2024.

According to calculations by Report based on data from the State Statistics Committee, imports from Mongolia totaled 244.7 tons, an increase of 23%, valued at $979,600, also up 23%. Imports from Russia amounted to 19 tons, rising nearly 1,900-fold, worth $19,900.

This year marked the first mutton deliveries from Somalia in the past 14 years, totaling 46.5 tons valued at $960,000.

Of the 453 tons of mutton imported into Azerbaijan in 2024, 99.3% came from Mongolia.