Azerbaijan starts importing mutton from Somalia
Business
- 18 December, 2025
- 16:41
Azerbaijan imported 310.33 tons of mutton worth $1.97 million in January–October this year, up 2.4 times in value and 55% in volume compared with the same period of 2024.
According to calculations by Report based on data from the State Statistics Committee, imports from Mongolia totaled 244.7 tons, an increase of 23%, valued at $979,600, also up 23%. Imports from Russia amounted to 19 tons, rising nearly 1,900-fold, worth $19,900.
This year marked the first mutton deliveries from Somalia in the past 14 years, totaling 46.5 tons valued at $960,000.
Of the 453 tons of mutton imported into Azerbaijan in 2024, 99.3% came from Mongolia.
Latest News
17:08
Azerbaijan resumes chicken imports from ChinaBusiness
16:45
55 employees of Global Media Group receive medals marking 150th anniversary of national pressMedia
16:41
Azerbaijan starts importing mutton from SomaliaBusiness
16:33
EDB proposes 8 investment areas for Eurasian regionFinance
16:13
Volume of non-sovereign financing of Eurasian microfinance organizations tops $21B since 2022Finance
16:10
EDB forecasts slower global economic growth in 2026Finance
15:54
Azerbaijan, Qatar have strong potential to expand cooperation, minister saysForeign policy
15:42
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for developing cooperationForeign policy
15:37
Photo