Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    • 11 January, 2026
    • 14:59
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.

    Report presents the video:

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry
    Video
    Müdafiə Nazirliyinin həftəlik icmalı yayımlanıb
    Video
    Минобороны Азербайджана опубликовало еженедельный обзор

    Latest News

    14:59
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    14:28

    Ali Larijani: Those who provoke confrontation will face severe punishment

    Region
    13:54

    34 mosques set ablaze during Tehran protests

    Region
    13:33

    Israel on high alert for possibility of US intervention in Iran, sources say

    Other countries
    13:08

    NetBlocks: Internet outage in Iran may last for several weeks

    Region
    12:29

    Yemen's government says southern areas retaken from secessionist STC forces

    Other countries
    12:08
    Video

    Tour speedboat hits trawler in Thailand, 22 injured

    Other countries
    11:46

    UK defence secretary says he would kidnap Putin

    Other countries
    11:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Deputy FM participates in extraordinary OIC session on Somalia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed