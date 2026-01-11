Tour speedboat hits trawler in Thailand, 22 injured

A tour speedboard collided with a trawler near Koh Khai-Koh Phi Phi in Krabi province of Thailand on Sunday, injuring 22 people, one critically, Report informs via Bangkok Post.

The speedboat, which overturned, was carrying 55 people, including a crew of three.

The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office in Phuket, which is close to Krabi, reported the collision occurred about 8.55am (GMT+7) in the Andaman Sea between Koh Khai and Koh Phi Phi, in Muang Krabi district.

Two rescue boats were rushed to the scene to take the tourists and crew to safety.

According to the regional marine office in Phuket, the speedboat was operated by A Timer tour company and was a Kornvich Marine 888 of 23.8 gross tonnage. It was carrying three boat crew, two guides and 50 touists. The fishing vessel was the Pichaisamut 1.