Trump promises to defend base on Diego Garcia Island militarily

    • 06 February, 2026
    • 08:23
    The United States will ensure the continued presence of its base on the Diego Garcia Island by military means, President Donald Trump said, Report informs.

    "I understand that the deal [British] Prime Minister [Keir] Starmer has made, according to many, the best he could make. However, if the lease deal, sometime in the future, ever falls apart, or anyone threatens or endangers US operations and forces at our Base, I retain the right to militarily secure and reinforce the American presence in Diego Garcia," he wrote on Truth Social.

    Tramp: ABŞ Dieqo-Qarsiya adasındakı bazasını hərbi yolla qorumağa hazırdır
    Трамп: США готовы защищать сохранение базы на острове Диего-Гарсия военным путем

