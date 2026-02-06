Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Italy to host opening ceremony for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

    Sports
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 08:38
    Italy to host opening ceremony for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

    The Opening Ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games will begin at the San Siro stadium in Italy's Milan at 8:26 p.m. local time (7:26 p.m. GMT) on Friday, Report informs via TASS.

    A total of 116 sets of medals will be awarded in 16 sports disciplines at the Olympics in Italy, which is seven more than at the previous 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

    The men's and women's parallel moguls in freestyle skiing, women's two-man luge races, women's ski jumping, and mixed skeleton team competitions were added.

    A new Ski Mountaineering competition is also on the Olympic program for the first time, set to include both men's and women's sprints, as well as team competitions.

    Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Italy athletes
    İtaliyada XXV Qış Olimpiya Oyunlarına start veriləcək
    В Италии стартуют XXV зимние Олимпийские игры

