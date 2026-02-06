US Virtual Embassy in Iran urges Americans to leave country immediately

The US Virtual Embassy in Iran has called on American citizens to leave the country immediately, Report informs referring to the diplomatic mission's website.

"US citizens should leave Iran now. Consider departing Iran by land to Türkiye or Armenia, if safe to do so.

Actions to Take:

Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help.

If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status.

Use alternative means of communication.

US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. The Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality and will treat US-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens. US nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran. Showing a US passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone," the embassy noted.