Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US Virtual Embassy in Iran urges Americans to leave country immediately

    Other countries
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 08:15
    US Virtual Embassy in Iran urges Americans to leave country immediately

    The US Virtual Embassy in Iran has called on American citizens to leave the country immediately, Report informs referring to the diplomatic mission's website.

    "US citizens should leave Iran now. Consider departing Iran by land to Türkiye or Armenia, if safe to do so.

    Actions to Take:

    Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help.

    If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

    Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.

    Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

    Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status.

    Use alternative means of communication.

    US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. The Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality and will treat US-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens. US nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran. Showing a US passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone," the embassy noted.

    Iran United States Embassy
    ABŞ-nin İrandakı səfirliyi amerikalıları dərhal ölkəni tərk etməyə çağırıb
    Посольство США в Иране призвало американцев немедленно покинуть республику

    Latest News

    08:50

    EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    08:38

    Italy to host opening ceremony for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

    Sports
    08:32

    US to discuss New START replacement with Russia — White House

    Other countries
    08:23

    Trump promises to defend base on Diego Garcia Island militarily

    Other countries
    08:15

    US Virtual Embassy in Iran urges Americans to leave country immediately

    Other countries
    08:07
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and Abrahamic Family House

    Foreign policy
    20:57

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Afghan women's rights activist Zarqa Yaftali in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    20:49

    Simonyan denies shift in Armenia's foreign policy at expense of ties with Russia

    Region
    20:16

    Fitch assesses SOCAR ratings alongside 10 of world's largest oil and gas companies

    Energy
    All News Feed