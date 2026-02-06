US to discuss New START replacement with Russia — White House
Other countries
- 06 February, 2026
- 08:32
The US administration is planning to continue its negotiations with Russia about drafting a new agreement to replace the New START treaty on strategic arms reduction, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, Report informs.
"The President [Donald Trump] wants to have our nuclear experts work on a new, improved and modernized treaty that can last long into the future, and that's what the United States will continue to discuss with the Russians," she said.
Latest News
08:50
EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025Finance
08:38
Italy to host opening ceremony for Milano Cortina Winter OlympicsSports
08:32
US to discuss New START replacement with Russia — White HouseOther countries
08:23
Trump promises to defend base on Diego Garcia Island militarilyOther countries
08:15
US Virtual Embassy in Iran urges Americans to leave country immediatelyOther countries
08:07
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva visits Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and Abrahamic Family HouseForeign policy
20:57
Leyla Aliyeva meets with Afghan women's rights activist Zarqa Yaftali in Abu DhabiForeign policy
20:49
Simonyan denies shift in Armenia's foreign policy at expense of ties with RussiaRegion
20:16