    Other countries
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 08:32
    US to discuss New START replacement with Russia — White House

    The US administration is planning to continue its negotiations with Russia about drafting a new agreement to replace the New START treaty on strategic arms reduction, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, Report informs.

    "The President [Donald Trump] wants to have our nuclear experts work on a new, improved and modernized treaty that can last long into the future, and that's what the United States will continue to discuss with the Russians," she said.

