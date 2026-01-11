Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    34 mosques set ablaze during Tehran protests

    Region
    • 11 January, 2026
    • 13:54
    34 mosques set ablaze during Tehran protests

    During clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies in Tehran, the capital of Iran, 26 houses, 34 mosques, 40 banks, and 15 shopping centers were burned, Report informs, citing the Tehran Fire Safety Department.

    As many as 13 government buildings and 50 vehicles were also engulfed in flames.

    Tehran Iran protests
    Etirazlar zamanı Tehranda 34 məscid yandırılıb
    Во время протестов в Тегеране подожжены 34 мечети

