34 mosques set ablaze during Tehran protests
Region
- 11 January, 2026
- 13:54
During clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies in Tehran, the capital of Iran, 26 houses, 34 mosques, 40 banks, and 15 shopping centers were burned, Report informs, citing the Tehran Fire Safety Department.
As many as 13 government buildings and 50 vehicles were also engulfed in flames.
