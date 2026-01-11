NetBlocks: Internet outage in Iran may last for several weeks

Iran is waging war against its own people using digital tools.

Report informs that this was stated by Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"The regime will try to hide the crimes it has committed, so internet and communication problems may continue for several weeks," Toker added.

He stated that the current situation is one of the biggest outages observed in Iranian history: "We are observing a complete internet shutdown in Iran, with connection levels less than 2%."

According to him, this outage has affected almost all services, all types of communications, and aspects of life.

"Banks and vital service providers have also been affected, internal communications have been severely restricted, so people cannot maintain contact with the outside world."