Minister: Azerbaijan modernizes defense industry to meet military needs

Large-scale modernization efforts are underway at Azerbaijan's defense industry enterprises to ensure the prompt and high-quality fulfillment of the armed forces' needs, with production facilities being upgraded and levels of digitalization and automation increased, Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev said, according to Report.

He made the statement at an event marking the professional holiday of employees of the Ministry of Defense Industry and the 20th anniversary of the ministry's establishment.

Mustafayev noted that the expansion of production capacities at factories is enabling the timely and high-quality execution of state defense orders, while also increasing the country's export potential.