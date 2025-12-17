Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Minister: Azerbaijan modernizes defense industry to meet military needs

    Military
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 20:33
    Minister: Azerbaijan modernizes defense industry to meet military needs

    Large-scale modernization efforts are underway at Azerbaijan's defense industry enterprises to ensure the prompt and high-quality fulfillment of the armed forces' needs, with production facilities being upgraded and levels of digitalization and automation increased, Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev said, according to Report.

    He made the statement at an event marking the professional holiday of employees of the Ministry of Defense Industry and the 20th anniversary of the ministry's establishment.

    Mustafayev noted that the expansion of production capacities at factories is enabling the timely and high-quality execution of state defense orders, while also increasing the country's export potential.

    Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev Minister of Defense Industry modernization
    Vüqar Mustafayev: Müdafiə sənayesi müəssisələrində genişmiqyaslı modernizasiya işləri aparılır
    Вугар Мустафаев: На оборонных предприятиях проводится масштабная модернизация

    Latest News

    20:58

    Luis Suárez extends Inter Miami deal through 2026 MLS season

    Football
    20:51
    Photo

    Service and combat activity of Azerbaijan Air Force inspected

    Military
    20:46

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy to attend EU Leaders Summit Thursday

    Other countries
    20:33

    Minister: Azerbaijan modernizes defense industry to meet military needs

    Military
    20:23
    Photo

    OTS chief meets with US assistant secretary of state in Washington, DC

    Other countries
    20:07

    AFFA President participates in FIFA Committees plenary session

    Football
    19:55

    Ukraine to receive 200 Bohdana howitzers, Denys Shmyhal announces

    Other countries
    19:49

    CIS states to develop unified system to combat stock market violations

    ICT
    19:38

    New flu strain putting severe pressure on healthcare across Europe, says WHO

    Other countries
    All News Feed