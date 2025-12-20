Ukraine hits two Russian Su-27 aircraft at Belbek airbase

Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) drones attacked the Russian military airfield at Belbek in temporarily occupied Crimea, striking two Su-27 fighter jets, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

"Long-range drones from the SBU Alpha Special Operations Center hit two Su-27 aircraft at the Russian military airfield in Belbek, temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement read.

One of the jets was on the taxiway, fully armed and ready for combat; it was destroyed.

The estimated cost of both aircraft is around $70 million.