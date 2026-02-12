Urban planning rules approved for nearly 100 settlements in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

Urban planning regulations have been approved for nearly 100 cities and villages in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Ramil Jahangirov, Head of Department at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said at a WUF13 training session for NGOs titled "The Role of Civil Society in Sustainable Urban Development," Report informs.

According to Jahangirov, more than 70,000 citizens are currently residing in the liberated territories.

"A total of 37 relocation phases have been carried out to residential settlements in these areas. All necessary conditions have been created to ensure the welfare of citizens living there," he said.