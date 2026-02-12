Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    UNHCR appoints Azerbaijani as its new Representative for Central Asia

    Incident
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 12:29
    UNHCR appoints Azerbaijani as its new Representative for Central Asia

    Mahir Safarli has been appointed as the new United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative for Central Asia, Report informs, citing the UNHCR.

    "UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is pleased to announce the arrival of Mahir Safarli as its new Representative for Central Asia. In this role, based in Almaty, he will lead UNHCR's engagement and activities across Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

    Mr. Safarli presented his credentials to Kazakhstan's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yerzhan Ashikbayev, in Astana on January 21, discussing priorities for cooperation. In the weeks ahead, he will continue engaging with governments and partners across Central Asia to strengthen collaboration and support for refugees and stateless people," the agency said.

    Safarli brings more than 23 years of humanitarian experience with UNHCR, including senior leadership roles in complex displacement and emergency contexts. Prior to his appointment to Central Asia, he served as Deputy Representative in Greece and Ukraine, and previously held senior operational and field coordination roles in Syria and Türkiye.

    Earlier in his career, Safarli held a wide range of field, protection and management roles across UNHCR operations in Afghanistan, Libya, Ukraine, the Kyrgyz Republic, Liberia and Azerbaijan, as well as at Headquarters in Geneva, where he contributed to inspection and strategic oversight functions.

    With his extensive background in humanitarian operations and leadership, Safarli will lead the agency's efforts in Central Asia to strengthen protection, enhance asylum systems, and resolve statelessness.

    UNHCR Mahir Safarli
    Photo
    BMT-nin Qaçqınlar üzrə Ali Komissarlığının Mərkəzi Asiya üzrə regional nümayəndəliyinə azərbaycanlı rəhbər təyin edilib
    Photo
    Представительство УВКБ ООН по Центральной Азии возглавил азербайджанец

    Latest News

    13:19

    Moscow doctors save teenager after venomous snake bite at home

    Region
    13:14

    BP: Expenditures on Shah Deniz field exceeded $3.4B in 2025

    Energy
    13:06

    Shah Deniz field produced around 27 bcm of gas in 2025

    Energy
    12:59

    Death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar exceeds 30

    Other countries
    12:57

    BP releases 2025 spending report on ACG oil field block

    Energy
    12:55

    Britain allocating £500M for Ukraine's air defense

    Other countries
    12:37

    Urban planning rules approved for nearly 100 settlements in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Infrastructure
    12:29
    Photo

    UNHCR appoints Azerbaijani as its new Representative for Central Asia

    Incident
    12:17

    Intelligent Human Resources Assessment System introduced in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    All News Feed