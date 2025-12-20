Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Education and science
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 15:43
    More than 60 Azerbaijani students in Georgia receive state scholarships

    A ceremony honoring Azerbaijani students enrolled at higher education institutions in Georgia who have been awarded state scholarships was held in Tbilisi.

    According to Report"s Georgian bureau, more than 60 Azerbaijani students enrolled at various state universities in Georgia received government scholarships in recognition of their strong academic performance.

    The ceremony took place at the Mirza Fatali Akhundzade Museum of Azerbaijani Culture and was organized by the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia.

    During the event, students were presented with certificates and their academic achievements were highly praised. Speakers noted that the scientific and academic success of young people would contribute to the further development of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations.

    It was also emphasized that such events help boost student motivation and encourage greater engagement by Georgia"s Azerbaijani community in the field of education.

