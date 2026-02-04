SOCAR reveals drilling plans for 2026

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Azerbaijan plans to drill more than 80 new wells in 2026, Farid Umudlu, Upstream Operations Management Drilling Manager at the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), said during the IADC Drilling Caspian & Black Sea 2026 conference and exhibition in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, they are implementing a geological exploration program annually, discovering 2-3 new targets, primarily offshore.

    "In the Caspian region, in Azerbaijan, we manage approximately 30 onshore and offshore assets. This year alone, we plan to drill 80 new wells and conduct more than 500 well interventions. This is a large-scale operational activity for Azerbaijan. We are simultaneously developing more than 20 fields, which places a huge responsibility on us," Umudlu stated.

    The manager added that the company intends to create a real-time monitoring center to track well processes.

    SOCAR 2026-cı il üçün qazma ilə bağlı planlarını açıqlayıb
    SOCAR огласила планы по бурению в 2026 году

