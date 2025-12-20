NATO hopes to agree on new partnership framework document with Armenia in 2026

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska has commented on cooperation with Armenia in a post on X, Report informs.

Šekerinska said it was a pleasure to discuss Armenia's defense sector reforms with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and highly appreciated "Armenia's continued contribution" to NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR).

Šekerinska also expressed NATO's readiness to support Armenia's reforms and voiced hope that a new framework document for the partnership could be agreed upon next year.