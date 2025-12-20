Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    NATO hopes to agree on new partnership framework document with Armenia in 2026

    Region
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 15:09
    NATO hopes to agree on new partnership framework document with Armenia in 2026

    NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska has commented on cooperation with Armenia in a post on X, Report informs.

    Šekerinska said it was a pleasure to discuss Armenia's defense sector reforms with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and highly appreciated "Armenia's continued contribution" to NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR).

    Šekerinska also expressed NATO's readiness to support Armenia's reforms and voiced hope that a new framework document for the partnership could be agreed upon next year.

    NATO Radmila Šekerinska Armenia Suren Papikyan
    NATO Ermənistanla yeni çərçivə sənədini gələn il razılaşdırmaq niyyətindədir
    НАТО хочет согласовать новый рамочный документ с Арменией в 2026 году

    Latest News

    15:24

    Ukraine hits two Russian Su-27 aircraft at Belbek airbase

    Other countries
    15:09

    NATO hopes to agree on new partnership framework document with Armenia in 2026

    Region
    14:51

    Azerbaijan exports nearly $26M in animal fats and vegetable oils

    Business
    14:36

    Azerbaijan doubles direct investment in UK economy

    Finance
    14:28
    Photo

    Gafarova, Ibrahimović discuss interparliamentary cooperation between Baku and Podgorica

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Minister: Montenegro sees good prospects for energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Energy
    14:08

    Montenegro interested in new investments from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:55

    Ibrahimović: Montenegro welcomes Washington agreements

    Other
    13:47

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro agree to hold consular consultations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed