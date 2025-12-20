Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijani judicial delegation visits Albania

    A delegation led by Mubariz Akbarov, a member of the Judicial-Legal Council and chairman of the Baku Court of Appeal, has taken part in a study visit to Tirana, Albania.

    According to Report, the visit aimed to gain in-depth insight into the areas of activity, organizational structure, and judicial administration practices of Albania's High Judicial Council, as well as to exchange knowledge and best practices on issues of mutual interest.

    As part of the visit program, the delegation met with the chairperson and members of the Albanian High Judicial Council. During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was provided with detailed information on the organizational structure of Albania's judicial system, court administration, and reforms and best practices related to the implementation of the electronic court system. An extensive and productive exchange of views was also held on these issues.

    The delegation also visited the Specialized Courts of First Instance and Appeal on Corruption and Organized Crime, the Tirana Administrative Court, the Administrative Court of Appeal, the Tirana City Court of General Jurisdiction, and the Tirana Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction.

    Judicial-Legal Council Azerbaijan Mubariz Akbarov Albania's High Judicial Council
    Məhkəmə-Hüquq Şurasının nümayəndə heyəti Albaniyada təcrübə səfərində olub
    Делегация Судебно-правового совета совершила визит в Албанию

