    Azerbaijan boosts direct investment in Russia in January–September

    Finance
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 16:03
    Azerbaijan boosts direct investment in Russia in January–September

    In January-September this year, Azerbaijan made direct investments worth $38.92 million in the Russian economy, 42.2 percent more compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    During the reporting period, the share of Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy within its total foreign investments declined from 2 percent to 1.9 percent.

    Over the nine-month period, Russia invested $181.21 million in Azerbaijan's economy. This figure is 85.1 percent higher compared to the same period a year earlier.

    In January-September, the share of Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy within total investments increased from 2.2 percent to 3.8 percent.

