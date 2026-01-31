Two killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson
Other countries
- 31 January, 2026
- 11:54
A car carrying a family of four blew up after driving over a Russian PFM-1 Petal mine in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, at around 07:30 (GMT+2), according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.
The mine exploded, injuring a 47-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and two girls aged five and two.
All suffered concussion, blast injuries and closed head trauma.
In addition, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured 10 on January 30.
The authorities stated that Russian forces had damaged 14 apartment buildings, five houses, a minibus, a trolleybus and several cars.
Latest News
12:09
Photo
Cormier: WB ready to support Azerbaijan's growing role as regional connectorInfrastructure
11:54
Two killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's KhersonOther countries
11:41
EU considers full ban on Russian oil services to replace price capOther countries
11:24
UN official: WUF13 in Baku to create crucial ecological impacts for regionForeign policy
11:16
Video
Azerbaijani, UAE militaries hold preparation activities for joint exerciseDomestic policy
10:55
Azerbaijani diplomat: Int'l law principles must be applied equally to allForeign policy
10:53
Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $73Energy
10:39
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east Congo, official saysOther countries
10:31