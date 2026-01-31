Two killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

A car carrying a family of four blew up after driving over a Russian PFM-1 Petal mine in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, at around 07:30 (GMT+2), according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.

The mine exploded, injuring a 47-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and two girls aged five and two.

All suffered concussion, blast injuries and closed head trauma.

In addition, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured 10 on January 30.

The authorities stated that Russian forces had damaged 14 apartment buildings, five houses, a minibus, a trolleybus and several cars.