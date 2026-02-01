Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    US Embassy to reopen in Venezuela after seven-year hiatus

    Other countries
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 10:04
    US Embassy to reopen in Venezuela after seven-year hiatus

    The United States is resuming diplomatic operations in Venezuela after a seven-year break, with US Chargé d'Affaires Laura Dogu arriving in Caracas on Saturday to reopen the American embassy.

    Report informs via NBC News that in a post on the US Embassy in Venezuela's account on the social media platform X, Dogu wrote, "My team and I are ready to get to work."

    The embassy also shared photographs of Dogu taken after her arrival at Maiquetía International Airport. Diplomatic ties between Venezuela and the United States were formally cut in February 2019, following a decision by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

    Both countries closed their embassies after then-US President Donald Trump publicly backed opposition lawmaker Juan Guaidó, who declared himself Venezuela's interim president in January 2019.

