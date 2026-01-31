Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    

    US approves more than $6.5B in possible military sales to Israel

    Other countries
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 12:33
    US approves more than $6.5B in possible military sales to Israel

    The US State Department has approved potential foreign military sales to Israel totaling about $6.52 billion, the Pentagon said, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    The approvals include a possible sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment worth an estimated $3.8 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. Boeing and Lockheed Martin would be the principal contractors.

    Separately, the department approved a possible sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and related equipment valued at about $1.98 billion. AM General LLC would be the principal contractor, it said.

    "The proposed sale will improve Israel's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the mobility of its ground forces during operations," the agency said.

    The State Department also cleared a potential sale of Namer Armored Personnel Carrier power packs less transmissions, along with integrated logistics support and related equipment, with an estimated value of $740 million. Rolls-Royce Solutions America would serve as the principal contractor.

    United States military sales Israel US State Department
    ABŞ Dövlət Departamenti İsrailə 6,52 milyard dollarlıq hərbi tədarükü təsdiqləyib
    Госдеп США одобрил военные поставки Израилю на сумму более $6,5 млрд

