Azerbaijani MPs meet with US parliamentary delegation in Baku

On January 31, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) hosted a meeting with members of the professional staff of the majority of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Report informs.

During the meeting, Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs, head of the working group of Azerbaijan-US interparliamentary relations, highlighted the history of the Azerbaijan-US relations, existing avenues of cooperation, and future development prospects.

Touching upon the historic working visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the US last August, the meetings held and the agreements reached during that visit, Samad Seyidov noted that those agreements had elevated the Azerbaijan-US relations to qualitatively new level, also playing a crucial role in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda, as well as ensuring stability and enhancing cooperation in the region.

The meeting stressed the significance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), adding that the implementation of this initiative, supported by the US, will not only reshape Eurasia's transport map, but also contribute significantly to deepening cooperation in the broader region.

The discussions emphasized the importance of repealing Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, with regard to Azerbaijan, noting that this would serve the development of bilateral relations, the strengthening of mutual trust, and the expansion of cooperation.

Members of the professional staff of the majority of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, hailed the recent positive dynamics in the US-Azerbaijan relations, which have entered a new stage of development, adding that maintaining these dynamics would serve both countries' interests.