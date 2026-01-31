Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan sees over 7% growth in broad money supply

    Finance
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 13:20
    Azerbaijan sees over 7% growth in broad money supply

    As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's broad money supply (M3) exceeded 49.86 billion manats (over $29.3 billion), representing 2.5% increase month-on-month and 7.2% growth year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    During the reporting period, the money supply (M2) in manats totaled almost 40.4 billion manats (approximately $23.8 billion), marking a 7.4% monthly increase and a 10.2% surge compared to the same period last year.

    At the same time, the money supply (M1) amounted to nearly 32.2 billion manats (just over $18.93 billion), indicating a 9.2% monthly increase and 8.6% higher compared to January 1, 2025.

    Additionally, as of January 1, the cash mass outside banks (M0) stood at just under 17.95 billion manats (roughly $10.6 billion), reflecting a 4.1% increase compared to the previous month and a 13.2% rise year-on-year.

    Azerbaijan broad money supply Central Bank
    Azərbaycanda manatla geniş pul kütləsi 10 %-dən çox artıb
    Денежная масса в Азербайджане в 2025 году выросла на 7,2%

    Latest News

    18:04

    Iran signals readiness for energy co-op with US following sanctions removal

    Other countries
    17:57

    Paris FC set to sign Ciro Immobile from Bologna

    Football
    17:46

    Araghchi: US must guarantee no new attacks on Iran

    Region
    17:25

    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by over 9%

    Finance
    17:11

    Blast reported at building in Iran's Gulf port city, cause unclear

    Other countries
    16:51

    Azerbaijan boosts asphalt production by over 30%

    Industry
    16:20

    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by 21% YoY

    Finance
    16:01

    Nottingham Forest reach full agreement to sign out-of-favor Man City goalkeeper

    Football
    15:41

    Bank deposits of Azerbaijani population rise by over 14%

    Finance
    All News Feed