Azerbaijan sees over 7% growth in broad money supply

As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's broad money supply (M3) exceeded 49.86 billion manats (over $29.3 billion), representing 2.5% increase month-on-month and 7.2% growth year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the reporting period, the money supply (M2) in manats totaled almost 40.4 billion manats (approximately $23.8 billion), marking a 7.4% monthly increase and a 10.2% surge compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, the money supply (M1) amounted to nearly 32.2 billion manats (just over $18.93 billion), indicating a 9.2% monthly increase and 8.6% higher compared to January 1, 2025.

Additionally, as of January 1, the cash mass outside banks (M0) stood at just under 17.95 billion manats (roughly $10.6 billion), reflecting a 4.1% increase compared to the previous month and a 13.2% rise year-on-year.