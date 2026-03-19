Azerbaijan Embassy in Latvia suspends services March 20–30 for holidays
Foreign policy
- 19 March, 2026
- 22:18
In connection with the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia will not be operating from March 20 to 30, the embassy said on X, Report informs.
According to the statement, during this period, for urgent and non-deferrable consular matters, it is requested to contact the hotline at +37167142892.
March 19, 2026
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