Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan Embassy in Latvia suspends services March 20–30 for holidays

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 22:18
    Azerbaijan Embassy in Latvia suspends services March 20–30 for holidays

    In connection with the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia will not be operating from March 20 to 30, the embassy said on X, Report informs.

    According to the statement, during this period, for urgent and non-deferrable consular matters, it is requested to contact the hotline at +37167142892.

    Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Azərbaycanın Latviyadakı səfirliyi bayram günlərində fəaliyyət göstərməyəcək
    Посольство Азербайджана в Латвии приостанавливает работу на праздники

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