    MP: Many people in Azerbaijan need heart transplants

    Health
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 13:53
    The number of people in Azerbaijan who need a heart transplant is high, and the main issue is finding donors, Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee of Healthcare, said at the roundtable discussion "The first heart transplant in the Caucasus: A historic achievement of Azerbaijani healthcare and future perspectives," Report informs.

    According to him, Azerbaijani citizens are permitted to become donors after death: "After the first heart transplant was performed in the country, interest in donation has increased."

    On October 31, 2025, for the first time in the Caucasus region, a heart from a deceased donor was transplanted in Azerbaijan.

    MM-in komitə sədri: Azərbaycanda ürək transplantasiyasına ehtiyacı olanların sayı çoxdur
    Депутат: В Азербайджане много пациентов с потребностью в трансплантации сердца

