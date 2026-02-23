Azerbaijan increases tea exports, reduces imports

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    AIC
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 17:17
    In January of this year, Azerbaijan exported 61 tons of tea worth $570,000, Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee.

    This represents an increase of 10.3 tons (19.9%) in volume and $99,000 (20.9%) in value compared to the same month last year.

    During the reporting period, tea export revenues accounted for a small share of Azerbaijan's total export revenue.

    Furthermore, in January, Azerbaijan imported 766 tons of tea worth $5,333,000. Compared to the same period last year, this represents a decrease of $2,835,000 (34.7%) in value and 533 tons (41%) in volume.

    During the reporting period, tea import expenditures accounted for 0.4% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.

    As a reminder, last month, Azerbaijan's trade with foreign countries totaled $3.538 billion, a 30.5% decrease year-on-year.

    Of this foreign trade turnover, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 26.4%, while imports decreased by 36.5%. As a result, the foreign trade surplus amounted to $934 million (-5.3%).

    Azərbaycan çay ixracını artırıb, idxalını isə azaldıb
    Азербайджан увеличил экспорт чая и сократил импорт

