Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Fuel spending in Azerbaijan grows nearly 6%

    Energy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 14:40
    Fuel spending in Azerbaijan grows nearly 6%

    In January–February of 2026, consumers in Azerbaijan purchased 585.3 million manats (approximately $344.3 million) worth of automobile gasoline and diesel fuel through the retail trade network, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    This represents a 5.9% increase compared to the first two months of 2025.

    During the two-month period, 5.8% of consumer spending on goods was directed toward fuel purchases.

    Overall, consumers purchased goods worth 10.1 billion manats (just over $5.94 billion) through Azerbaijan's retail trade network during the first two months of 2026, including 5.5 billion manats (over $3.23 billion) of food, beverages, and tobacco products, and 4.6 billion manats (just over $2.7 billion) of non-food items.

    During this period, retail trade turnover increased by 3.6% in real terms compared to the same period last year. Moreover, food, beverages, and tobacco sales rose by 1.2%, while non-food sales grew by 6.5%.

    State Statistical Committee Retail trade turnover Fuel expenses
    Azərbaycan əhalisinin yanacaq xərcləri 6 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Расходы населения Азербайджана на топливо выросли почти на 6%

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