Fuel spending in Azerbaijan grows nearly 6%

In January–February of 2026, consumers in Azerbaijan purchased 585.3 million manats (approximately $344.3 million) worth of automobile gasoline and diesel fuel through the retail trade network, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

This represents a 5.9% increase compared to the first two months of 2025.

During the two-month period, 5.8% of consumer spending on goods was directed toward fuel purchases.

Overall, consumers purchased goods worth 10.1 billion manats (just over $5.94 billion) through Azerbaijan's retail trade network during the first two months of 2026, including 5.5 billion manats (over $3.23 billion) of food, beverages, and tobacco products, and 4.6 billion manats (just over $2.7 billion) of non-food items.

During this period, retail trade turnover increased by 3.6% in real terms compared to the same period last year. Moreover, food, beverages, and tobacco sales rose by 1.2%, while non-food sales grew by 6.5%.