Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Tom Berendsen skeptical about EU mission in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 14:30
    Tom Berendsen skeptical about EU mission in Strait of Hormuz

    The EU is seriously concerned about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the overall situation in the Middle East, and possible solutions are being discussed, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen told journalists ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Report informs.

    He stated that any actions in the Persian Gulf should be carefully analyzed.

    These are serious decisions. They should not only be possible, but also effective. There are no concrete solutions yet, the minister noted.

    Berendsen also expressed doubt that sending several European ships would quickly resolve the problem and defuse a very delicate and sensitive situation.

    He added that the risk of escalation in the region remains high.

    There are grave dangers in the Strait of Hormuz as long as Iran can target ships – whether with naval mines or underwater drones. This means that every step should be carefully considered. The Netherlands supports dialogue on all issues, but in this situation, it is necessary to act with restraint and avoid hasty decisions, Berendsen concluded.

    Regarding Ukraine, the foreign minister noted that various financing options are being considered. However, the Netherlands' position is to increase pressure on Hungary to adhere to its previous agreement to provide a loan to Kyiv (€90 billion in 2026-2027 – ed.). This also concerns the decision on the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, he said, expressing doubt that progress on this issue should be expected at today's meeting.

    Tom Berendsen Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tom Berendsen: Hörmüz boğazında ciddi təhlükələr davam edir, tələsik qərarlardan qaçılmalıdır
    Том Берендсен скептически оценивает миссию ЕС в Ормузском проливе

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