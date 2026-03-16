Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran attacks US military base in UAE, powerful explosion reported

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 14:27
    Iran attacks US military base in UAE, powerful explosion reported

    The naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck an ammunition depot at the Al Dhafra Air Base, a US military base in the United Arab Emirates, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement, cited by the SNN television channel.

    Report informs via Russian media that a powerful explosion occurred at the base, making US forces redeploy fighter jets from the facility to other locations.

    The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran ABŞ-nin BƏƏ-dəki hərbi bazasına hücum edib, güclü partlayış baş verib
    Иран атаковал американскую военную базу в ОАЭ, прогремел мощный взрыв

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