Iran attacks US military base in UAE, powerful explosion reported
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 14:27
The naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck an ammunition depot at the Al Dhafra Air Base, a US military base in the United Arab Emirates, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement, cited by the SNN television channel.
Report informs via Russian media that a powerful explosion occurred at the base, making US forces redeploy fighter jets from the facility to other locations.
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
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