Iran attacks US military base in UAE, powerful explosion reported

The naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck an ammunition depot at the Al Dhafra Air Base, a US military base in the United Arab Emirates, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement, cited by the SNN television channel.

Report informs via Russian media that a powerful explosion occurred at the base, making US forces redeploy fighter jets from the facility to other locations.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.