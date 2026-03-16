Sweden temporarily relocates embassy operations from Tehran to Baku

Sweden has evacuated its diplomats from Iran, and the diplomatic mission will continue operating from Baku, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a post on X, according to Report.

"Given the deterioration of the security situation in Iran, Sweden's Ministry for Foreign Affairs has decided to temporarily relocate Swedish staff from the embassy in Tehran. At the same time, the embassy will continue operating from Baku. The security situation in Tehran remains highly uncertain. Sweden"s Ministry for Foreign Affairs has recommended refraining from all travel to Iran since 2022 and urges Swedish citizens to leave the country," the minister said.