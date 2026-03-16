Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Sweden temporarily relocates embassy operations from Tehran to Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 15:00
    Sweden temporarily relocates embassy operations from Tehran to Baku

    Sweden has evacuated its diplomats from Iran, and the diplomatic mission will continue operating from Baku, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "Given the deterioration of the security situation in Iran, Sweden's Ministry for Foreign Affairs has decided to temporarily relocate Swedish staff from the embassy in Tehran. At the same time, the embassy will continue operating from Baku. The security situation in Tehran remains highly uncertain. Sweden"s Ministry for Foreign Affairs has recommended refraining from all travel to Iran since 2022 and urges Swedish citizens to leave the country," the minister said.

    Maria Malmer Stenergard US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsveçin İrandakı səfirliyi müvəqqəti olaraq Bakıda fəaliyyət göstərir
    Швеция временно перенесла работу посольства из Тегерана в Баку

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