Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    41 settlements put into use in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 15:03
    41 settlements put into use in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    To date, a total of 41 settlements in Azerbaijan's liberated territories have been rebuilt, restored, and put into use, Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in the liberated territories, stated during a meeting in Khojavand, Report informs.

    Nuriyev noted that former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have already returned to these areas.

    He added that as a result of ongoing efforts, more than 80,000 people – including employees in both public and private sectors, as well as students – are currently living and working in the liberated territories.

    The official emphasized that in the coming period, large-scale reconstruction efforts will accelerate the resettlement process and expand the scope of the Great Return Program.

    Samir Nuriyev Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    İndiyədək azad edilmiş ərazilərdə 41 yaşayış məntəqəsi istifadəyə verilib
    На освобожденных территориях Азербайджана восстановлен 41 населенный пункт

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