To date, a total of 41 settlements in Azerbaijan's liberated territories have been rebuilt, restored, and put into use, Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in the liberated territories, stated during a meeting in Khojavand, Report informs.

Nuriyev noted that former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have already returned to these areas.

He added that as a result of ongoing efforts, more than 80,000 people – including employees in both public and private sectors, as well as students – are currently living and working in the liberated territories.

The official emphasized that in the coming period, large-scale reconstruction efforts will accelerate the resettlement process and expand the scope of the Great Return Program.