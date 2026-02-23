Azerbaijan, Gambia FMs discuss bilateral ties by phone

A telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Gambia, Sering Modou Njie, Report informs.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Gambia.

In line with the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations signed in September last year, the ministers emphasized the importance of holding political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries in the near future.

They also underlined the significance of intensifying political dialogue, organizing mutual visits, and expanding cooperation within international organizations.

The parties exchanged views on Azerbaijan's upcoming chairmanship of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, as well as preparations for major events to be held in this framework. The Gambian side was also informed about the World Urban Forum scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year.

Regional and international security issues, along with other matters of mutual interest, were also discussed during the phone call.