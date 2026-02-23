Azerbaijan nearly quintuples hybrid car imports from China
Business
- 23 February, 2026
- 17:01
Azerbaijan imported 73,678 hybrid vehicles in 2025, powered by both internal combustion engines and electric motors, worth $1.428 billion, doubling in value and increasing 2.8 times in volume compared with 2024, according to Report, citing data from the State Statistics Committee.
During the period, Azerbaijan purchased 62,488 hybrids from China, up 4.8 times, valued at $1.133 billion (+3.6 times); 5,031 from Japan (-23%) at $93.31 million (-2%); 2,903 from South Korea (+69%) at $69.6 million (+81%); 1,718 from the U.S. (+3.6%) at $46.51 million (-25%); and 615 from Germany (-52%) at $36.91 million (-54%).
In 2024, China accounted for 50% of the 26,197 hybrid vehicles imported into Azerbaijan.
Latest News
18:25
Somalia offers US access to military basesOther countries
18:19
New terminal to be built at Heydar Aliyev International Airport — EXCLUSIVEInfrastructure
18:08
AZAL's cargo revenues increase more than 3 times in 4 yearsInfrastructure
17:59
Azerbaijan imports 3,331 tons of meat in JanuaryAIC
17:56
AZAL plans to finalize Strategic Roadmap in Q2Infrastructure
17:46
Maria Stadnik appointed senior coach of Azerbaijan's junior wrestling teamsIndividual sports
17:29
Kazakh, Georgian leaders discuss bilateral ties by phoneRegion
17:17
Azerbaijan increases tea exports, reduces importsAIC
17:16