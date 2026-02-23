Azerbaijan nearly quintuples hybrid car imports from China

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan imported 73,678 hybrid vehicles in 2025, powered by both internal combustion engines and electric motors, worth $1.428 billion, doubling in value and increasing 2.8 times in volume compared with 2024, according to Report, citing data from the State Statistics Committee.

    During the period, Azerbaijan purchased 62,488 hybrids from China, up 4.8 times, valued at $1.133 billion (+3.6 times); 5,031 from Japan (-23%) at $93.31 million (-2%); 2,903 from South Korea (+69%) at $69.6 million (+81%); 1,718 from the U.S. (+3.6%) at $46.51 million (-25%); and 615 from Germany (-52%) at $36.91 million (-54%).

    In 2024, China accounted for 50% of the 26,197 hybrid vehicles imported into Azerbaijan.

    Azərbaycan Çindən hibrid avtomobillərin idxalını kəskin artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил почти в 5 раз импорт гибридных автомобилей из Китая

