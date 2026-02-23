Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) increased cargo revenues by 211% and the volume of transported cargo by 170% in 2022-2025, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Report.

It was noted that AZAL has identified the development of cargo transportation as one of the priority areas in recent years, and continuous growth has been recorded in this area.

"The fact that revenue growth exceeds cargo volume growth is due to the strengthening of commercial activities, improvement of price discipline and revenue management. This indicates that cargo transportation is already developing structurally and systematically," the airport emphasized.

In recent years, more than 30 strategic commercial agreements have been signed, cargo transactions have been expanded on all directions operated by AZAL, and full commercial coverage has been ensured across the network.

"At the same time, the monetization of the network and market penetration have been strengthened, which has strengthened the position of the cargo segment as a revenue-generating direction. Currently, digitalization projects are being implemented, work is underway to transition to new reservation systems, which will serve to increase operational efficiency and further improve customer services. AZAL aims to increase the share of cargo transportation in the coming period and continue the development of this direction as a sustainable source of income."