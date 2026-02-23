Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    AZAL's cargo revenues increase more than 3 times in 4 years

    Infrastructure
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 18:08
    AZAL's cargo revenues increase more than 3 times in 4 years

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) increased cargo revenues by 211% and the volume of transported cargo by 170% in 2022-2025, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Report.

    It was noted that AZAL has identified the development of cargo transportation as one of the priority areas in recent years, and continuous growth has been recorded in this area.

    "The fact that revenue growth exceeds cargo volume growth is due to the strengthening of commercial activities, improvement of price discipline and revenue management. This indicates that cargo transportation is already developing structurally and systematically," the airport emphasized.

    In recent years, more than 30 strategic commercial agreements have been signed, cargo transactions have been expanded on all directions operated by AZAL, and full commercial coverage has been ensured across the network.

    "At the same time, the monetization of the network and market penetration have been strengthened, which has strengthened the position of the cargo segment as a revenue-generating direction. Currently, digitalization projects are being implemented, work is underway to transition to new reservation systems, which will serve to increase operational efficiency and further improve customer services. AZAL aims to increase the share of cargo transportation in the coming period and continue the development of this direction as a sustainable source of income."

    AZAL cargo transportation
    AZAL-ın karqo gəlirləri son 4 ildə 3 dəfədən çox artıb
    Доходы AZAL от грузоперевозок за 4 года выросли в 3 раза

    Latest News

    18:25

    Somalia offers US access to military bases

    Other countries
    18:19

    New terminal to be built at Heydar Aliyev International Airport — EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    18:08

    AZAL's cargo revenues increase more than 3 times in 4 years

    Infrastructure
    17:59

    Azerbaijan imports 3,331 tons of meat in January

    AIC
    17:56

    AZAL plans to finalize Strategic Roadmap in Q2

    Infrastructure
    17:46

    Maria Stadnik appointed senior coach of Azerbaijan's junior wrestling teams

    Individual sports
    17:29

    Kazakh, Georgian leaders discuss bilateral ties by phone

    Region
    17:17

    Azerbaijan increases tea exports, reduces imports

    AIC
    17:16

    Azerbaijan, Gambia FMs discuss bilateral ties by phone

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed