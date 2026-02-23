Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Maria Stadnik appointed senior coach of Azerbaijan's junior wrestling teams

    Individual sports
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 17:46
    Maria Stadnik appointed senior coach of Azerbaijan's junior wrestling teams

    Maria Stadnik has been appointed senior coach of Azerbaijan's U-15 and U-17 national wrestling teams, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation told Report.

    The federation announced that the rosters of the national women's wrestling teams have been newly formed as part of a broader restructuring process. Rovshan Umudov and Solmaz Adilova have also joined the coaching staff.

    Meanwhile, Toghrul Asgarov will continue to work with the senior and U-23 national teams and will also serve as head coach of the U-20 squad. Alongside senior coach Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, Hasrat Mammadli has been included in the U-20 team's coaching staff.

    Maria Stadnik senior coach
    Mariya Stadnik Azərbaycan millisinin böyük məşqçisi təyin olunub
    Мария Стадник назначена старшим тренером сборной Азербайджана по борьбе

    Latest News

    18:25

    Somalia offers US access to military bases

    Other countries
    18:19

    New terminal to be built at Heydar Aliyev International Airport — EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    18:08

    AZAL's cargo revenues increase more than 3 times in 4 years

    Infrastructure
    17:59

    Azerbaijan imports 3,331 tons of meat in January

    AIC
    17:56

    AZAL plans to finalize Strategic Roadmap in Q2

    Infrastructure
    17:46

    Maria Stadnik appointed senior coach of Azerbaijan's junior wrestling teams

    Individual sports
    17:29

    Kazakh, Georgian leaders discuss bilateral ties by phone

    Region
    17:17

    Azerbaijan increases tea exports, reduces imports

    AIC
    17:16

    Azerbaijan, Gambia FMs discuss bilateral ties by phone

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed