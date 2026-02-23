Maria Stadnik appointed senior coach of Azerbaijan's junior wrestling teams
Maria Stadnik has been appointed senior coach of Azerbaijan's U-15 and U-17 national wrestling teams, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation told Report.
The federation announced that the rosters of the national women's wrestling teams have been newly formed as part of a broader restructuring process. Rovshan Umudov and Solmaz Adilova have also joined the coaching staff.
Meanwhile, Toghrul Asgarov will continue to work with the senior and U-23 national teams and will also serve as head coach of the U-20 squad. Alongside senior coach Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, Hasrat Mammadli has been included in the U-20 team's coaching staff.
