Maria Stadnik has been appointed senior coach of Azerbaijan's U-15 and U-17 national wrestling teams, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation told Report.

The federation announced that the rosters of the national women's wrestling teams have been newly formed as part of a broader restructuring process. Rovshan Umudov and Solmaz Adilova have also joined the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Toghrul Asgarov will continue to work with the senior and U-23 national teams and will also serve as head coach of the U-20 squad. Alongside senior coach Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, Hasrat Mammadli has been included in the U-20 team's coaching staff.