AZAL plans to finalize Strategic Roadmap in Q2

Work on the Strategic Roadmap of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Report.

AZAL is currently developing a medium- and long-term Strategic Roadmap aligned with its development priorities. As part of the process, the airline is cooperating closely with an international consulting company to prepare a detailed roadmap covering 2027–2032.

The document will outline AZAL's future development trajectory, network and fleet strategy, passenger traffic forecasts, financial sustainability and operational efficiency.

Under the plan, AZAL intends to gradually expand its existing fleet, targeting more than 50 aircraft by 2032. At the same time, the airline plans to broaden its flight network, launch new destinations and increase the total number of routes to 80.

Currently, AZAL's fleet consists of 27 aircraft, including Boeing 767-300, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, Airbus A320neo, Airbus A319 and Embraer E-190 planes. As part of its fleet unification strategy, the airline plans to operate only two aircraft types in the future - the narrow-body Airbus A320neo family and the wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliner.