Azerbaijan imports 3,331 tons of meat in January

Azerbaijan imported 3,331 tons of meat worth $8.208 million in January 2026, according to the State Customs Committee, Report informs.

Compared to the same period last year, meat imports decreased by 759.8 tons (18.6%) in volume and by $885,000 (9.7%) in value.

During the reporting period, spending on meat imports accounted for 0.6% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.

Last month, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totaled $3.54 billion, down 30.5% year-on-year. Of this amount, $2.24 billion accounted for exports and $1.3 billion for imports. Over the past year, exports fell by 26.4%, while imports declined by 36.5%.

As a result, the country recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower compared to the same period last year.