Barro: France supports full ban on sea transport of Russian energy

    Other countries
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 17:12
    France backs a complete prohibition on maritime services for ships carrying Russian energy, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro said on February 23, 2026. The statement comes ahead of a "coalition of the willing" meeting in Paris, initiated by President Emmanuel Macron, aimed at coordinating over 30 countries' efforts to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine.

    Barro emphasized that the ban is critical to creating favorable conditions for Ukraine in peace negotiations with Russia. He also noted that the European Union has approved a €90 billion credit package to support Ukraine financially over the next two years.

    Regarding sanctions, Barro confirmed that the EU's 20th against Russia is ready for adoption. He stressed that the timing is key, and all parties must fulfill their commitments. Over the past four years, Europe's sanctions have, in his view, significantly constrained Russia"s ability to pursue military objectives in Ukraine.

    Barro detailed France"s approach: first, identifying "shadow fleet" vessels engaged in energy transport; second, taking operational measures, including military tools, to prevent illegal movements in EU territorial waters; and third, implementing a full maritime ban. He noted that the topic is under discussion in Brussels and with G7 partners.

    On Russia, Barro described the invasion of Ukraine as "a bitter and humiliating failure," citing minimal gains at great human cost, a contracting economy, fuel rationing in parts of Russia, and disruptions to communications.

    France Ukraine Jean-Noel Barrot Russia-Ukraine fleet
    Fransa Rusiyanın enerji daşıyıcılarının dəniz yolu ilə daşınmasının tam qadağasını istəyir
    Барро: Франция выступает за полный запрет морских перевозок российских энергоносителей

