Kazakh, Georgian leaders discuss bilateral ties by phone

    • 23 February, 2026
    • 17:29
    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to discuss the current state of Kazakh-Georgian relations and prospects for their further development, Report informs, citing the Kazakh presidential press service.

    During the call which took place at the initiative of the Georgian side, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues. Particular attention was paid to expanding interaction in trade, economic and investment spheres, with a focus on priority areas such as transit and transport links, energy and tourism.

    They also exchanged views on pressing international and regional matters and agreed to intensify high-level contacts.

