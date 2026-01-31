Cormier: WB ready to support Azerbaijan's growing role as regional connector

The World Bank (WB) is ready to support Azerbaijan's growing role as a regional connector, Charles Cormier, Infrastructure Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank, posted on LinkedIn regarding the results of his completed mission to Baku, Report informs.

"Just concluded a productive mission to Azerbaijan with colleagues from across the World Bank Group. We met with key counterparts to take stock of our current portfolio and explore next steps across transport, energy, cities, and regional integration.

Our discussions focused on Azerbaijan's ambitious domestic objectives and growing role as a regional connector, from advancing the Trans-Caspian Trade Corridor (Middle Corridor) to strengthening regional electricity through emerging green energy corridors and gas trade.

In transport, we discussed progress on rail and logistics modernization, including the Baku International Sea Trade Port expansion project, which is helping boost freight efficiency and strengthen Europe–Asia connectivity, as well as the state program to improve urban mobility in Baku.

In the energy sector, we discussed grid modernization and the integration of new renewable generation under Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project AZURE approved last year, as well as potential collaboration on distribution and energy efficiency.

Grateful to our partners for the constructive dialogue and shared ambition. We look forward to building on the momentum and supporting Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen logistics, promote urban mobility, modernize energy systems, and expand sustainable infrastructure that connects communities, markets, and countries across the region," reads the post.