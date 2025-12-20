Azerbaijan reduces crude oil exports to Türkiye

In January-November this year, Azerbaijan exported 142,382 tons of crude oil worth $69 million to Türkiye, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

Compared to the first 11 months of 2024, the volume of exported crude oil decreased by 2.6 times, while its value dropped by 2.9 times.

Crude oil exports to Türkiye accounted for 0.64 percent of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

It was also noted that from January to November this year, based on customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 22,132,445 tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, worth $11.51 billion.