Ukraine and Portugal agree on joint production of maritime drones — UPDATE

    Ukraine and Portugal have agreed to jointly produce Ukrainian-made maritime drones, according to Oleksandr Kamyshin, an aide to Ukraine"s president.

    "We have proven that our drones work effectively against Russian warships and submarines. Now they will help Portugal defend Europe from the sea," Kamyshin wrote on social media platform X, as quoted by Report.

    Earlier on Friday, Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro arrived in Kyiv on his first official visit to Ukraine.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and Montenegro paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers. "Eternal memory to all our warriors, to every Ukrainian who gave their lives so that Ukraine could live," Zelensky said.

    Montenegro is scheduled to hold talks with President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

    "More than any other country, Ukraine naturally needs our solidarity and our closeness, not to mention our commitment; that is exactly what we are bringing," Montenegro said, according to RTP.

    The Portuguese prime minister added that Ukraine is in urgent need of financial assistance and said Portugal continues to provide support on a bilateral basis and through various humanitarian, social, military, and political programs.

    Portugal Prime Minister Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war
    Ukrayna və Portuqaliya dəniz dronlarının birgə istehsalı barədə razılığa gəlib
    Украина и Португалия договорились о совместном производстве морских дронов - ОБНОВЛЕНО

