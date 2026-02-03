Sweden, Denmark to jointly buy air defense systems for Ukraine

Sweden and Denmark will jointly procure and supply Ukraine with air defense systems worth 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($290 million) to help it ward off Russian attacks, the countries' defense ministers said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

Sweden will fund 2.1 billion crowns of the purchase of Tridon air defense systems, developed by BAE Systems Bofors, the Swedish arm of the defense material group, while Denmark will contribute about 500 million crowns, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said.

"This means that Ukraine can develop an air defense battalion if they so wish," he told a joint press conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, with his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen.

"The purchase doesn't just support Ukraine on the battlefield with more material, but also strengthens our production capacity in Sweden."

Sweden and Denmark have for years been some of the staunchest backers of Ukraine, supplying military and humanitarian support since the early days of Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

($1 = 8.9564 Swedish crowns)