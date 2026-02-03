Kobakhidze, Barzani discuss prospects of Middle Corridor

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government, according to the press service of the Georgian government administration, Report informs.

The talks focused on prospects for developing trade and economic cooperation and strengthening investment ties.

The statement highlighted Georgia's favorable geographic position, the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, and the country's role as a regional transport and logistics hub.

Both sides also underlined that peace and stability are crucial for economic cooperation and regional development.