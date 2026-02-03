Azerbaijani citizens send humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Citizens of Azerbaijan have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of energy equipment, Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev said on social media.

According to Report, he said the aid was dispatched from Baku as part of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha's initiative, "Warmth for Ukraine." The shipment will be delivered to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and several territorial communities.

This aid is another vivid example of true solidarity and fraternal support in a difficult time for Ukraine, the diplomat wrote.

The assistance includes 17 generators of various capacities, four portable power systems, and three heat guns. The equipment will be used to quickly restore electricity and heating in regions affected by Russian strikes.

The ambassador thanked Azerbaijan, its top leadership, enterprises, organizations, and the entire Azerbaijani people for their consistent support of Ukraine, humanity, and for constant readiness to provide practical help.