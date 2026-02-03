New Indian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 03 February, 2026
- 17:17
India's newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, has arrived in Baku, according to Report.
"Ambassador (designate) Mr. Abhay Kumar arrived in Baku today and assumed charge," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.
Kumar headed India's diplomatic mission to Madagascar and the Comoros from 2019 to 2022.
