    CBA Governor: Azerbaijan stays out of global economic war

    Finance
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 14:06
    CBA Governor: Azerbaijan stays out of global economic war

    Azerbaijan has almost stayed out of the global economic war as a result of the activities of the country's government and the political leadership, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at today's press conference, Report informs.

    "We are not directly affected. But there can be an indirect impact - the impact of inflation growth in countries participating in that war on the prices of goods we will import. As the CBA, we constantly keep these issues in focus. Not only us, but central banks of all countries have many tools to combat this type of inflation. But we still think that the processes in global trade will affect inflation growth in our trading partners," he noted.

    Azerbaijan Central Bank Taleh Kazimov CBA global economic war
