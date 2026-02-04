Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Six injured in school attack in Russia's Krasnoyarsk

    Region
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 14:05
    Six injured in school attack in Russia's Krasnoyarsk

    Six people, including students and a teacher, were injured in an attack at a school in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk on Tuesday, regional health authorities said.

    Report informs via Russian media that an eighth-grade student carried out the attack, using a hammer and setting a fire inside the school. The suspect was detained by law enforcement officers.

    According to the information, the student attempted to set her classmate on fire by pouring gasoline on him and igniting it. A teacher helped the victim escape the building, and he was later hospitalized with burn injuries.

    The attacker also assaulted two other students with a hammer, leaving them with traumatic brain injuries. All injured students were taken to hospital, with two reported to be in moderate condition.

    Regional health officials said medical teams transported the victims to a specialized burn center, where doctors are assessing their condition. An investigation into the incident is under way.

    school attack Krasnoyarsk
    Rusiyada məktəbdə baş verən insidentdə xəsarət alanların sayı altıya çatıb
    Число пострадавших после ЧП в школе Красноярска возросло до шести человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    15:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's investment opportunities showcased in Türkiye's Mediterranean region

    Business
    15:20

    Train carrying Russian grain to be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Business
    15:14

    Armenia's new constitution will keep parliamentary system

    Region
    15:07

    Kremlin denies Macron's statements about preparing for talks with Putin

    Other countries
    14:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and IMF discuss cooperation and future priorities

    Finance
    14:49

    Azerbaijani federations sign Memorandum of Cooperation

    Individual sports
    14:36

    ADY: Comprehensive control measures taken amid unstable weather

    Infrastructure
    14:13

    CBA: Number of unique bank depositors in Azerbaijan reaches almost 200,000

    Finance
    14:13

    Deputy minister: Future of Czech-Azerbaijani relations lies in renewables, smart cities, infrastructure - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed