Six injured in school attack in Russia's Krasnoyarsk

Six people, including students and a teacher, were injured in an attack at a school in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk on Tuesday, regional health authorities said.

Report informs via Russian media that an eighth-grade student carried out the attack, using a hammer and setting a fire inside the school. The suspect was detained by law enforcement officers.

According to the information, the student attempted to set her classmate on fire by pouring gasoline on him and igniting it. A teacher helped the victim escape the building, and he was later hospitalized with burn injuries.

The attacker also assaulted two other students with a hammer, leaving them with traumatic brain injuries. All injured students were taken to hospital, with two reported to be in moderate condition.

Regional health officials said medical teams transported the victims to a specialized burn center, where doctors are assessing their condition. An investigation into the incident is under way.