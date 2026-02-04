Rector: Azerbaijani becomes second major language at Uzbekistan State World Languages University

The Uzbekistan State World Languages University has introduced Azerbaijani as a second major language of instruction.

According to Report, the university's rector, Ilhomjon Tukhtasinov, described the move as an important and, in many ways, historic event for the university. "We have introduced Azerbaijani as a second foreign language. In addition, four specialists from Azerbaijan are already successfully working at our university," the rector said.

Tukhtasinov noted that in December 2025, the university opened a Center for Azerbaijani Language and Culture, which marked a significant step in expanding humanitarian cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the university's administration intends to create a supportive environment for studying Azerbaijani language, culture, and literature. According to him, students show strong interest in foreign languages, including Turkish, Azerbaijani, and English.

The rector also mentioned that a Center for Uzbek Language and Culture was recently opened at the Azerbaijan University of Foreign Languages. The event was timed to coincide with the 585th anniversary of the great Uzbek poet and thinker Alisher Navoi. During the visit, the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation and held meetings with academic leaders and postgraduate students.

Furthermore, the Uzbek side donated books on language and literature to the new center, including translations of works by Uzbek poets and writers, among them Alisher Navoi.

"We intend to continue expanding cooperation in education, science, and innovation, and to apply modern methods of teaching foreign languages. Our countries are historically and culturally close. Alisher Navoi played a key role in developing the Uzbek literary language, while Muhammad Fuzuli continued the traditions of Turkic poetry. Strengthening ties in culture, education, and science serves the strategic interests of both Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan," the rector added.