Baku to host first meeting of Joint Commission on Culture of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

Uzbekistan Culture Days will be held in Azerbaijan from December 14 to 20, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

Senior officials from the Uzbek Ministry of Culture, renowned artists, and leading performing arts groups have arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the event.

As part of the Culture Days, the first meeting of the Joint Commission on Culture of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will be held on December 15, and concerts by the Navruz Dance Ensemble and the State Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan will be organized.

The closing ceremony will be held at the Mirza Ulugbek Secondary School, built and commissioned by the fraternal country in 2023 in Fuzuli.

The Azerbaijan Culture Days were held in Tashkent in 2024.