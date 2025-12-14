Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Baku to host first meeting of Joint Commission on Culture of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    • 14 December, 2025
    • 15:25
    Baku to host first meeting of Joint Commission on Culture of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

    Uzbekistan Culture Days will be held in Azerbaijan from December 14 to 20, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

    Senior officials from the Uzbek Ministry of Culture, renowned artists, and leading performing arts groups have arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the event.

    As part of the Culture Days, the first meeting of the Joint Commission on Culture of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will be held on December 15, and concerts by the Navruz Dance Ensemble and the State Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan will be organized.

    The closing ceremony will be held at the Mirza Ulugbek Secondary School, built and commissioned by the fraternal country in 2023 in Fuzuli.

    The Azerbaijan Culture Days were held in Tashkent in 2024.

    Azerbaijan Uzbekistan culture days
    Özbəkistan-Azərbaycan birgə Mədəniyyət Komissiyasının ilk iclası keçiriləcək
    В Баку состоится 1-е заседание Совместной комиссии по культуре Узбекистана и Азербайджана

    Latest News

    15:25

    Baku to host first meeting of Joint Commission on Culture of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    15:07

    Thailand declares curfew along coast as Cambodia border fighting spreads

    Other countries
    14:41

    US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner arrive in Berlin for talks aimed at ending war in Ukraine

    Other countries
    14:17

    Zelenskyy announces meetings with Trump representatives

    Other countries
    13:54

    FMs of Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull regional issues

    Foreign policy
    13:32

    Japan to send civilians to support Gaza aid assistance effort

    Other countries
    13:12

    Sri Lanka's cyclone death toll reaches 643

    Other countries
    12:51

    US uses lighting bombs after attack by ISIS militants on patrol in Palmyra

    Other countries
    12:32

    Syrian-American patrol attacked during meeting with Interior Ministry representative

    Other countries
    All News Feed